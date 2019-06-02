The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination (CPEB) Raipur has announced the results for the CG PPT 2019. Candidates need to visit the official website cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in to check their result. The exam was conducted on May 9, 2019.
Steps to download CG PPT 2019 Result
Candidates can download their result for the CG PPT 2019 by using these simple steps given below:
Step 1: Enter the official website
Step 2: Enter your CG PPT 2019 Roll Number and click on submit
Step 3: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.
Final answer scripts and merit list of top 10 students have been declared. Along with the CG PPT result, PET and Pre-MCA entrance exam results were also declared. According to the merit list, Animesh Pal topped in the PPT exam with 111.98 marks, Mihir Bani scored highest
marks with 130.26 and Sourin Das topped the Pre-MCA exam with 111.000 marks.
List of top 10 candidates in the CG PPT exam
Rank 1- Animesh Pal
Rank 2- Aniruddha Sanyal
Rank 3- Arpit Ambastha
Rank 4- Vandit Jain
Rank 5- Aditya Kumar Gupta
Rank 6- Abhijeet Kumar Singh
Rank 7- Adwait Sahu
Rank 8- Navneet Kaur
Rank 9- Devendra Yadav
Rank 10 – Balwinder Singh
CG PPT result only released in online mode on the Board’s official site. The Merit list has been declared on the basis of candidate’s score on Mathematics and Science in Pre Polytechnic Test. The result of CG PPT 2019 was announced on online mode and have not been sent separately to any candidate.