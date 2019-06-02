The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination (CPEB) Raipur has announced the results for the CG PPT 2019. Candidates can check their result on cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in .

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination (CPEB) Raipur has announced the results for the CG PPT 2019. Candidates need to visit the official website cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in to check their result. The exam was conducted on May 9, 2019.

Steps to download CG PPT 2019 Result

Candidates can download their result for the CG PPT 2019 by using these simple steps given below:

Step 1: Enter the official website

Step 2: Enter your CG PPT 2019 Roll Number and click on submit

Step 3: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

Final answer scripts and merit list of top 10 students have been declared. Along with the CG PPT result, PET and Pre-MCA entrance exam results were also declared. According to the merit list, Animesh Pal topped in the PPT exam with 111.98 marks, Mihir Bani scored highest

marks with 130.26 and Sourin Das topped the Pre-MCA exam with 111.000 marks.

List of top 10 candidates in the CG PPT exam

Rank 1- Animesh Pal

Rank 2- Aniruddha Sanyal

Rank 3- Arpit Ambastha

Rank 4- Vandit Jain

Rank 5- Aditya Kumar Gupta

Rank 6- Abhijeet Kumar Singh

Rank 7- Adwait Sahu

Rank 8- Navneet Kaur

Rank 9- Devendra Yadav

Rank 10 – Balwinder Singh

CG PPT result only released in online mode on the Board’s official site. The Merit list has been declared on the basis of candidate’s score on Mathematics and Science in Pre Polytechnic Test. The result of CG PPT 2019 was announced on online mode and have not been sent separately to any candidate.

