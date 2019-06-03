The result for JEXPO 2019 exam is likely to be declared soon for all the students. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check it on the official website exam.website.co.in.The merit list will include candidates General Merit list, Female General Rank and Category Merit Rank.JEXPO Rank Card 2019 will contain Candidates Enrolment number, Index Number, Date of Birth, Candidates Category.

The result for JEXPO 2019 exam is likely to be declared soon for all the students. The JEXPO Results will be announced online today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check it on the official website exam.website.co.in. West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTE) will announce the result.

JEXPO Exam was held on 30th May 2019 in online mode. After one week of conducting the exam, WBSTC is ready to declare the result. WBSTC will also issue an official merit list and rank details as well. The merit list will include candidates General Merit list, Female General Rank and Category Merit Rank. JEXPO Rank Card 2019 will contain Candidates Enrolment number, Index Number, Date of Birth, Candidates Category.

Candidates will only be provided with the result through online mode. Hence, candidates are advised to follow the steps provided below.

Steps to check JEXPO Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website exam.webscte.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link of JEXPO Results 2019

Step 3: fill all the required details like ‘Enrollment number’

Step 4: Download JEXPO Result and take a print out for future reference.

After downloading the JEXPO Result, candidates must cross-check each and every detail provided on the website. In case any mismatch or mistakes happen, candidates need to immediately notify the official authority of West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development.

After the announcement of WB JEXPO Results 2019, the WBSTC will start the online counselling process for those candidates who will get selected in the exam. Candidates will be called in the online counselling process based on their merit rank in the exam.

