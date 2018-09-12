SSC Constable Recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission has released a notification on its official website stating that there are at least 54,953 constable posts vacant. Interested candidates can apply through SSC’s official website before September 17, 2018, latest by 5 P.M.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that at least 54,953 constable posts are unoccupied. These vacancies are available in the Border Security Forces (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), AR, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Special Security Force (SSF) forces. Interested candidates can check the details regarding the vacancies at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for the Constable posts through the official website of Staff Selection Commission on or before September 17, 2018. The candidates who wish to apply for the post must have passed the matriculation or Class 10th examination under a recognised state or Central Board.

Following are the steps to apply for SSC Recruitment 2018

You need to Log on to the official website- ssc.nic.in. After this click on the link which reads- ‘Constable Vacancies’. Don’t forget to enter the required details and submit. After this submit the application fee payable through SBI Challan/SBI Net Banking. At last, fill the form and take a print out of it for future reference.

The last date for submission of application form online is September 17 till 5 PM. Interested candidates for the post of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination will have to follow a two-step process to file their application. The two-step process includes (i) One-Time Registration (ii) Filling of online Application Form.

The candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as application fee. They can pay through SBI Challan/SBI Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro Card or Debit Card.

Candidates must also note that the age limit for being eligible to apply to the posts is between 18 and 23 years as on August 1, 2018. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for SC, ST, OBC and ex-servicemen.

