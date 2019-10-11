HSSC Clerk answer key 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key for the written exam held on 21 September, 22 September, and 23 September. Concerned students can visit the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in or through the direct link given below.

Candidates can raise objections(if any) from 11 October to 15 October 2019 up to 5.00 PM. Candidates must know that objections can be raised through online mode only. So, objections raised through any other medium will not be accepted. Candidates should make sure to fill the correct credentials in the form.

As per the notification issued by Haryana Staff Selection Commission(HSSC), candidates would require the name of the Post, advertisement number, category number, date of examination, morning, or evening session/shift, question booklet series and question number on which the objection is raised in the application format.

HSSC Clerk answer key 2019: Steps to check the answer key

Step 1: Login to the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission(HSSC), hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the appeared homepage click on the tab, Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 05/2019)

Step 3: Login instruction page will have appeared on the screen of the candidate

Step 4: After reading the instruction click on the Proceed tab

Step 5: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where login information will be asked

Step 6: Candidates should fill all the details correctly as per the instruction candidate will get a single chance to fill the form

Step 7: After filling all the details proofread them and click on the Submit/Next tab

