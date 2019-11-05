SSC MTS Tier I Result 2019: SSC has released the tier 1 result at the official website. The candidates can check the official website and can download the result.

The Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Tier I Result today. Earlier, the SSC MTS Tier 1 result was supposed to be announced on October 25 but the officials postponed the result dates due to some reasons. The candidates can check the official website @ssc.nic.in and download the results. Candidates can visit the official website and check the results.

The SSC MTS Tier 1 examination was organized from August 2 to August 22, 2019, this year. The computer-based examination is basically selected the candidates for the next level exams in the SSC MTS Paper 1.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @ssc.nic.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter Roll no. and other details

4. Download the result

5. Take the printout for future reference

The result has been uploaded by the commission on the official website

The candidates have been advised to download the result and take the printout of the result for taking admission in the second level. The application process for the second level has not been mentioned but the commission will mention the dates for the submission later this month.

The Tier 2 exam will be held in the next year. The students who have passed the examination can take the admission for Tier 2 which will be held in the coming months. The Staff Selection Commission provides the supporting staff to the Central Government through various exams. The SSC helps to conduct the exams also for the candidates for the posts affiliated with the Centre. The commission comprises of chairman, members and a secretary who are appointed by the Central government from time to time.

