ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020 notification, esic.nic.in: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Pune has invited applications for the posts of Super Specialists/Senior Residents for ESIC Hospital, Bibvewadi, Pune-37. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 29 September 2020.

ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020 notification, esic.nic.in: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Pune has invited applications for the posts of Super Specialists/Senior Residents for ESIC Hospital, Bibvewadi, Pune-37. The walk interview is scheduled for 29th September 2020, interested candidates may appear. The interview will be held at Sub Regional Office, Employees State Insurance Corporation, Panchdeep Bhavan, S.No.689/690, Bibvewadi, Pune -37.

The qualifications required are given below.

Full Time /Part Time Specialist-MBBS with P.G Degree or equivalent from recognized university with post PG experience of 3 years OR PG Diploma from recognized university having post PG experience of 5 years respectively in particular Specialty.

Senior Residents-MBBS with PG Degree Or Equivalent / PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university.

If PG Degree / diploma candidates are not available in particular specialty, then candidates having 2 years experience after MBBS in the concerned specialty may also be considered.

ALSO READ: Common Law Admission Test 2020: CLAT admit card released @clat.ac.in, here’s how to download

Vacancy Details for ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020:

Departments

Medicine-01

Radiology-01

Pathology-01

Obs and Gynae-01



Senior Residents-03

Medicine-01

Radiology-01

Paediatrics-01

For more information, you may chec out the link given below, to the official website, @esic.nic,in

ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020: PDF

How to Apply for ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview as per given schedule along with their original documents & Xerox copies in support of their Date of Birth, Proof of Educational Qualification, Experience Certificates and with duly filled the form as given on website. Check the details Interview schedule available on the official website.

ALSO READ: AILET admit cards 2020 released @ nludelhi.ac.in, here’s the direct link and steps to download hall ticket