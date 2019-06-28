There are nearly 7,000 backlog vacancies in various government organizations. The central government too confirmed on the same in an official notification confirming the available vacancies in various government-owned organizations.

The central government on Thursday announced nearly 7000 backlog vacancies for people belonging to Scheduled Tribes in various government organizations. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, the government said it received vacant posts of reserved category candidates were not centrally maintained as the recruitment process is carried out by the respective cadre controlling authorities through concerned recruitment agencies.

It’s the Department of Personnel and Training monitors the progress in filling up of backlog vacancies for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes with ten ministries/departments having more than 90 percent of the employees in central government.

In accordance with the information provided by ten ministries/departments that include public sector banks, financial institutions, central public sector undertakings, etc. out of 22,829 backlog vacancies for Scheduled Tribes, 15,877 backlog vacancies were filled up during the period from April 2012 to December 2016 and 6,955 backlog vacancies remained unfilled as on January 1, 2017.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App