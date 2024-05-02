Sacking employees has not gone old yet as the Tech giant- Google sacked around 200 core team employees and in its replacement the complany have relocated few jobs from overseas to cut cost and have a better restructure. In the list of 200 sacked employees, about 50 employees were eliminated from engineering team who were based at the California headquarters.
However, believing the media sources, there’s a twist, after this abrubt action, the company in the replacement decided to hire employees from India and Mexico.