However, believing the media sources, there’s a twist, after this abrubt action, the company in the replacement decided to hire employees from India and Mexico.

Sacking employees has not gone old yet as the Tech giant- Google sacked around 200 core team employees and in its replacement the complany have relocated few jobs from overseas to cut cost and have a better restructure. In the list of 200 sacked employees, about 50 employees were eliminated from engineering team who were based at the California headquarters.

In a recent communication, Asim Husain, Vice President of Google Developer Ecosystem, notified employees of significant layoffs within the team, marking the largest reduction in workforce for the year, as indicated in the document.

The email, as cited by foreign media, outlined the company’s intention to maintain its global presence while also expanding in regions with robust workforce growth, aiming to operate in closer proximity to partners and developer communities.

Addressing the impact of the layoffs, a Google spokesperson reassured that affected workers would have the opportunity to apply for other available positions within the company. Additionally, Google has offered outplacement services and severance packages in compliance with regulations.

Explaining the rationale behind the restructuring, the spokesperson, speaking to The New York Post, emphasized the company’s commitment to streamlining operations, enabling employees to focus on innovative projects and core company objectives, while minimizing bureaucratic barriers.

This move comes amidst Alphabet’s ongoing efforts to streamline its workforce, which began with the announcement last year of plans to reduce approximately 12,000 positions, reflecting 6% of its workforce, owing to a downturn in the online advertising market.

Interestingly, these layoffs coincide with Alphabet’s recent surge in growth rates, experiencing its fastest pace since the start of 2022, alongside expanding profit margins. Last week, Alphabet disclosed plans for a $70 billion repurchase and initiated its inaugural dividend, reporting a 15% increase in revenue compared to the corresponding period last year.