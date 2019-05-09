7th Central Pay Commission, 7th CPC News: The government has taken the decision to reduce the burden on the national exchequer. Once the issues regarding their allowances are solved, the government will take steps to hike the salary of the central government employees.

7th Central Pay Commission, 7th CPC News: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has decided to resolve the long-standing issues of the Central government employees regarding the payment of the arrears and allowances in a phased manner, reports said. The government has taken the decision to reduce the burden on the national exchequer. Reports also said the hiked allowances will be paid on the basis of the recommendations made by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Once the issues regarding their allowances are solved, the government will take steps to hike the salary of the central government employees. Their performance would be reviewed on a year to year basis instead of the pay commission

recommendations, reports said.

The revised rates of Payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Armed forces officers and personnel below officer ranking including Non-Combatants revised rates is likely to be effective from January 1, 2019. Arun Kumar Mishra, Under Secretary to the Government of India, has already written a letter to the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air force regarding the payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Armed force’s officer and personnel below Officer Rank including Non-Combatants (Enrolled).

From a hike in basic salary to the tax incentive, the Commission is making sure to give a smile on all the employees who had been dissatisfied with the government who haven’t treated their grievances properly.

The Central Government employees had been demanding the basic minimum pay hike since a very long time and it looks like the Centre has finally listened to their prayers. In the latest development under the 7th pay band of the Commission, the decision to increase the employees’ basic pay has been taken by the Central Government. It was earlier reported that the Centre due to the Lok Sabha Elections’ Model Code of Conduct coming into effect could not make any further announcement regarding any increment of the Central government employees.

