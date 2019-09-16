7th Pay Commission, 7th cpc news: The Indian Railways will give a bonus of Rs 17,951 to more than 12 lakh railways employees under the 7th Pay Commission, said reports.

7th Pay Commission, 7th cpc news: Ahead of the festive season, more than 12 lakh Indian Railways employees are likely to receive a piece of good news. Under the 7th Pay Commission norms, the Indian Railways is likely to declare bonuses to its over 12 lakh non-gazetted employees, said reports. These 12 lakh Central Government employees would be receiving a bonus of Rs 17,951 for 78 days under the Railway Employees’ Productivity Link emolument. The Railways had given the same amount in bonus last year also.

However, a Railway Union on termed the bonus amount very less stating the Indian Railways have been distributing the same amount from the past 7 years. All India Railway Men’s Federation Secretary SG Mishra said the bonus formula needs to get revised and railway authorities should think about it. The bonus amount Rs 17,951, which Indian Railways is giving, is even less than the minimum wage.

Adding another demand, the union member said that Indian Railways should give a bonus for at least 80 days.

The reports say Railways had announced Rs 17951 last year too and later extended Rs 7000. The Union members said despite a huge shortage of staff, hardworking Railway employees managed to accomplish their work, therefore, Indian Railways also needs to think for them and give them more bonus.

Also See: RRB on fake recruitment notices: Railway Recruitment Board junks information available on social media sites, advices candidates to follow @ rrb.gov.in

In an earlier order, the Narendra Modi government gave nod to hike pension for ex-central government employees. Reports say Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired 7th Pay commission bench has decided to revise pension for the people who served and retired before 2006.

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be implemented for the Central Government employees which were getting salaries according to the 5th CPC. All the new directions will be implemented from January 1, 2016. Which means ex-servicemen will receive a fat arear for pending last 3 years.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App