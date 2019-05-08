7th pay commission: Under 7th pay commission's recommendations, several benefits have been rewarded to the government employees. Be it a hike in the basic salary to ration allowance, the Commission has provided a series of advantages to the dissatisfied government employees whose grievances haven't been addressed properly.

7th pay commission: 7th pay commission continues to offer good news to all the Central Government employees. From a hike in basic salary to tax incentive, the Commission is making sure to give a smile on all the employees who had been dissatisfied with the government who haven’t treated their grievances properly. Apart from these, an increase of five-fold incentives for CG employees has been introduced, however, these incentives would be applicable for the following employees who will fulfill the following criteria of the higher education: Check out the criteria of the employees who will be eligible for the five-fold incentives

1. PhD or equivalent: Rs 30,000 PG degree/diploma of the duration of more than a year or equivalent: Rs 25,000

2. PG degree/diploma of duration of less than one year or equivalent: Rs 20,000

3. Degree/Diploma of more than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 15,000 Degree/

4. Diploma of duration of less than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 10,000.

Also Read: Centre to increase Basic Salary of all Central government employees soon

In relation to the rebate, the government decided that all the non-gazetted personnel of the CAPF will receive the same. Besides, Delhi Police, IB, A&N Police and Personnel of the IRBn, who do not dine in the mess will get Ration Money Allowance. The existing rate of this allowance is Rs 95.52 per day for non-gazetted personnel. In this case of the gazetted personnel, it is Rs 79.93, as per the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission.

Recently, the CG employees who are presently receiving Rs 18,000 demanded a hike of Rs 8000 in the minimum basic salary. This means they have demanded an increase in the fitment factor by 3.68 times from the existing 2.57 times. After a protest, the government finally took these demands into account and decided to work upon it.

These measures will be eligible for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), Service Selection Board (SSB), Indian Railway employees, ITS and those who are on deputation to BSNL.

Under the 7th pay Commission recommendations, the government has even assured to provide salary hikes and clear all the pending dues for lakhs of CG employees. Finance Ministry to put off the taxes on ration money allowance and risk, hardship allowances.

Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Government to increase salaries of over 9 lakh central employees, check who all eligible

Followed by a series of scrutiny, as per the 7th pay commission, the major recommendations suggested are as follows:

Minimum pay for government employees: The salary will be increased of the newly recruited government employees at the entry level, from Rs.7,000 to Rs.18,000 per month. For newly recruited Class I Officer, the minimum salary will be increased to Rs.56,100 per month.

Maximum pay for government employees: The increment in the maximum pay for the government employees to Rs.2.25 lakh per month for Apex Scale. While for the cabinet secretary and others working at the same level will receive Rs.2.5 lakh per month.

Pay Matrix: If anomalies have to be taken into account of the grade pay structure, a new pay matrix has been recommended. Once it is implemented, the status of a government employee will be decided by their level in the new pay matrix.

Work-Related Illness and Injury Leave (WRIIL): Recommendation for full pay and allowances for all the hospitalised employees due to WRIIL.

Fitment: A uniform fitment factor has been introduced to eliminate partiality and discrimination among the ranks. The fitment factor was decided at 2.57 for all the employees. As per the latest news, the government employees wanted a fitment factor of 3.68.

Dearness Allowance: A 2 per cent increase in this parameter, will be taken into account after commission agreeing on a 7 per cent yearly hike.

Annual increment: The recommendation is to reserve the annual increment of 3 per cent every year.

Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP): The performance benchmark of MACP has been changed from Good to very good. It is further recommended of no annual increments and promotions for employees who will not fulfil this performance level.

Military Service Pay (MSP): To pay MSP to all the individuals in military service in India, this is applicable for all the ranks inclusive of Brigadiers, and employees receiving similar higher designations.

Allowances: Commission abolishes 51 allowances out of 196 allowances, making the number stand at 37 allowances.

House Rent Allowance: Commission had recommended a 24 per cent increase for HRA. HRA should be increased to 27 per cent 18 per cent and 9 per cent when DA (dearness allowance) crosses 50 per cent.

Advances: Advances are available only for personal computers and house building. The advance amount for building home has been increased from Rs.7.5 lakh to Rs.25 lakh.

Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Over 9 lakh Central Government employees to get benefits under 7th CPC

Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS): Recommended rates for insurance schemes are:

Level of Employee- 10 and above, 6 to 9, 1 to 5.

Present monthly deduction – Rs.120, Rs.60, Rs.30.

Present insurance amou amount – Rs.1,20,000, Rs.60,000, Rs.30,000

Recommended monthly deduction- Rs.5000, Rs.2500 , Rs.1500

Recommended insurance- Rs.50,00,000, Rs.25,00,000, Rs.15,00,000

Medical alterations: A cashless health insurance scheme has been recommneded for Central Government employees and pensioners.

Pension: Commission is expected to bring uniformity between existing pensioners and current retirees in terms of the pension, they would receive. It will be determined by the

Pay Matrix system and the number of increments a pensioner will be earned under which they have retired to reach the level

Gratuity: Commission has sought to increase the ceiling of gratuity from Rs.10 lakh to Rs.20 lakh.

Disability Pension for Armed Forces: A slab-based system for disability pension has been given by the commission.

7th pay commission applicable to following sectors’ employees: The 7th Pay Commission, is applicable to all the government employees including those employed in an individual state government role, and the employees working with the central government.



Indian Air Force Defence and Army Anganwadi workers Security guards Clerks in government offices Professors in government universities and colleges Individuals working in government banks and PSUs Assistant station master Indian Railways staff BPCL employees BSF employees IAS and IFS officers

States that have adopted the 7th Pay Commission

Under NDA led BJP, the states who have adopted 7th pay commission are:

Arunachal Pradesh Assam Chhattisgarh Goa Gujarat Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jharkhand Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Manipur Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand Andhra Pradesh Bihar Jammu and Kashmir Sikkim Tripura Nagaland Karnataka and Meghalaya are expected to join this group soon.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App