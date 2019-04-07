7th Pay Commission: The Indian Railways is going to merge the three posts of TC, ECRC, CC to a single one by conducting a single recruitment exam for the three posts. Earlier the Indian Railways had a separate recruitment process for recruiting candidates for all the three posts.

The Indian Railways has made a decision to integrate the three posts to a single one under the latest recommendations of the 7th pay commission. As per the reports, the Indian Railways will organise only one recruitment examination for the commercial clerk (CC), Inquiry or reservation clerk (ECRC) and ticketing clerk (TC). These three posts will form a single unit. Earlier the Indian Railways had a separate recruitment process for recruiting candidates for all the three posts of ticketing clerk (TC), commercial clerk (CC), and the inquiry and reservation clerk (ECRC).

After the new changes made in the process, there will be only one recruitment process for all the three posts of CC, TC and ECRC. The Indian Railway has published a notification on February 22, 2018, related to the merger of the posts of CC, TC and ECRC. Employees are advised to consider the fact that their present duties will not be changed or altered in any way even if the posts are considered as a single unit. The noticeable point is that the shortlisted people will be appointed to any of the following posts including the ticketing clerk (TC), inquiry and reservation clerk (ECRC) and the commercial clerk (CC).

In the meantime, the centre has changed the 7th pay commission recommendations in such a way that they are going to benefit a large segment of employees of the Central Government. Just before the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019, the government has declared a hike in the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for all the government employees and the pensioners up to 3 per cent on the current 9 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More