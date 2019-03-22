7th Pay Commission: The Karnataka government has released a notification where it is mentioned that the lecturers and teaching staff working under the University Grants Commission will receive a revised pay scale, which means, that the professors or employees, will now receive Rs 57,700, at the end of every month, as per the new notification. Moreover, according to the Department of Higher Education, the maximum pay has been limited to 1.82 lakh per month, while the senior assistant professors' pay scale has been altered from 39,000 to 68,900 with maximum up to Rs 2,05, 500.

7th Pay Commission: As per the latest notification released by the Karnataka government, the teaching staff, working under the University Grants Commission are being officially granted a revised pay scale. The professors or employees, who were earlier receiving salaries between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000, will now be getting `57,700, at the end of every month, according to the new notification. Additionally, according to the Department of Higher Education, while the maximum pay has been limited to 1.82 lakh per month, senior assistant professors’ pay scale has been revised from 39,000 to 68,900 with maximum up to Rs 2,05, 500.

Besides this, the government has mentioned the categories of employees who will receive the revised pay. This includes, teachers, librarian, physical education personnel and equivalent cadre. However, if the mentioned minimum qualification requirements will not be fulfilled under the UGC norms for appointment of teachers, they will not receive any benefits.

Much before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Centre had recently announced 3% increment in the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for all Central Government employees and pensioners. While, more than 50 lakh employees’ hope of receiving a hike in the fitment factor was shattered, recently after the Election Commission announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions officially mandated the demand for hike in the incentives of highly qualified central government employees. As per the newly validated norms, the employees who hold a higher degree while serving in their respective official departments will receive a five-fold increase in the one-time incentives. Besides, as per the Ministry rules, a lumpsum amount of Rs 2,000-Rs 10,000 would be given to those who are pursuing fresh higher educational, as provided in this Department’s OM No. 1/2/89-Estt. (Pay-l) dated 09.04.1999 and other related OMs qualifications.

However, the amount of incentives will depend upon the degree obtained by the employee. A person holding a degree/diploma of 3 years, he/she will get an amount of Rs 10,000. If the degree/diploma is more than 3 years or equivalent, then they will receive an amount of Rs 15,000.

A post-graduate degree/diploma of one year or less holder will be entitled for an amount of Rs 20,000. The postgraduate degree/ diploma holder who completed their education in more than 1 year or equivalent, then the amount would be payable Rs 25,000. However, if one has acquired a PhD degree or equivalent, then the amount of Rs 30,000 will be payable.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More