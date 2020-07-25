Narendra Modi led central govt has come up with new rules to regulate the advance increment(s) of Stenographers of Subordinate Offices upon qualifying for shorthand speed test at 100 or 120 w.p.m. (words per minute).

The Central Government has set new rules to regulate the advance increment(s) of Stenographers of Subordinate Offices upon qualifying for shorthand speed test at 100 or 120 w.p.m. (words per minute). These increments will apply only for those recruited after June 1st, 2016.

According to these new rules, the stenographer hired on the requirement of shorthand speed 80 w.p.m. will be given one advance increment on passing a speed test in shorthand at 100 w.p.m. If the speed is or exceeds, 120 w.p.m., then another advance increment shall follow. However, if the stenographer is hired with the speed test requirements set at 100 w.p.m., and their speed happens to be 120 w.p.m., then they will be given only a single advance increment.

An office memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on 24 July, ‘Advance increments granted to Stenographers of Subordinate Offices on qualifying speed test in shorthand at 100/120 w.p.m., in the 7th CPC Scenario-reg.’, stated that the speed tests are to be held by properly established authorities. These advance increments will be given from the date of passing the test.

The memo said that these advance increments will not be merged into future increments. The date of the next increment after these advance increments will not be affected.

These advance increments are to be considered a separate element than the basic salary and as such, regarded as pay for all the purposes.

Once the advance increments are taken into account for the to serve the fixation of pay on promotion, or placed upon a higher scale on the grant of MACP, or because of revision of Pay Scale, Pay Structure etc., these advance increments will not remain a separate element any more.

