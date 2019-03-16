7th Pay Commission: The Central Government Employees who had been demanding for a pay hike in the basic minimum pay and fitment factor, since a long time, have been left disappointed after not receiving the same.

7th Pay Commission: Over 50 lakh Central Government employees are not entitled for an increment in the basic minimum pay or fitment beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, as per the latest reports. This decision has been taken due to the schedule of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 by the Election Commission of India on March 10, 2019.

These employees had been demanding for a hike in the basic minimum pay and fitment factor, since a long time. The Central Government Employees increase the basic minimum pay up to Rs 8,000 and did not get any leverage. At the same time, the centre can’t act on the same either at the Model Code of Conduct came into force after the announcement of the general election dates.

However, the Commission, recently, announced a 3% hike in the dearness allowances (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for the central government employees and pensioners.

Besides, the Central government employees staged a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar under the banner of the National Joint Council of Action seeking revision in the minimum pay beyond the seventh pay panel’s recommendations in order to terminate the new pension scheme.

Meanwhile, DoPT is planning to clear the backlogs of pending promotions with the implementation of the Cadre Restructuring recommendations.

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh appreciated the efforts of DoPT for completing the administrative processes by 31st December. The promotion of another 584 officials is underway, and the orders are expected to be issued soon.

