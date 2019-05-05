7th Pay Commission: Over nine lakhs of central government employees will soon receive benefits in basic salary by the Union Government, as per reports. Not just that, another good news for the employees is that all the pending dues will be cleared, as reports said. This is no less than a piece of happy news for all the employees who had been waiting for more than a year.

7th Pay Commission: The Union Government will clear all the pending dues and raise the basic salary of over nine lakhs of central government employees, reports said. The Central government employees have been waiting for the good news on the 7th Pay Commission for more than a year. Reports further stated the categories of employees who will be benefitted through this. Employees from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), Service Selection Board (SSB), Indian Railway employees, ITS and those who are on deputation to BSNL will be benefitted.

It’s a great relief for over lakhs of central government employees. As per the latest seventh pay commission recommendation, the central employees will get a minimum raise of RA 18,000 in the basic minimum pay. But the central government employees were asking a hike of Rs 26,000.

This decision has reportedly been taken after the BSNL employees’ constant protest regarding the salary hikes, promotions and pension revision.

According to the recommendation of 3rd pay commission, the BSNL employees had earlier claimed that they were entitled for a hike in every 10 years. However, their demands were not taken into account. They are yet to be addressed and probably in the next budget session.

Meanwhile, the Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension also released a notification. Notification had listed a five-fold hike in incentive, which is applicable to the following categories:

PhD or equivalent: Rs 30,000

PG degree/diploma of a duration of more than a year or equivalent: Rs 25,000

PG degree/diploma of a duration of less than one year or equivalent: Rs 20,000

Degree/Diploma of a duration of more than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 15,000

Degree/Diploma of a duration of less than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 10,000

