7th pay commission: Over 4 lakh pensioners of Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive a hike in dearness allowance, as per 7th pay commission recommendations, from May 2019. In the wake of a letter written sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by Madhya Pradesh finance minister Tarun Bhanot, the decision of granting the dearness allowance has been taken into account.

This decision has been taken after a written letter was sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by Madhya Pradesh finance minister Tarun Bhanot. As per reports, the pensioners of the Congress-ruled state will now receive a 7 per cent DA from January 2018 to June 2018 and 9 per cent DA from July 2018 to April 2019. This hike has come after the Central government employees received their share of the bonanza. The voting for the polls will be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019. Counting of the votes will be held on May 23.

What is Dearness Allowance?

Dearness allowance is paid to consider inflation due to which cost of living increases. The allowance is paid to the government employees including pensioners. The basic purpose to provide dearness allowance is that they adjust their expenditure in line with the inflation rate. With an increase in dearness allowance, the impact of inflation benefits government employees.

In the meantime, several Central Government employees recently were left disappointed, who demanded a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendation with the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 schedule.

