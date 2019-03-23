7th CPC, SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level Recruitment Exam 2019 and candidates who are appearing in the same must note that the government has recently given green signal to various demands of the employees under the 7th Pay Commission. All those who will be selected to serve as LDC/DEO in the Staff Selection Commission will get salary under the latest 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Check out the job profile, pay scale, salary hike and other details here.

7th CPC, SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently invited applications for the upcoming SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Recruitment Exam 2019 and candidates who have submitted their applications for the same must note that the government has recently given a green signal to various demands of the employees under the 7th Pay Commission. Candidates selected for the vacant positions in various departments of the Staff Selection Commission must note that they will be getting salaries under the latest 7th CPC recommendations by the Centre.

The commission will be conducting the recruitment examinations for the posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. All those who will be selected to serve in the Staff Selection Commission will get salary under the latest 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Candidates need to check out the job profile, pay scale, salary hike and other details given here.

Job Profile of the posts:

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): The core job of JSA is to maintain data, documents and office files with efficiency and accuracy. Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Data Entry Operators (DEO) have responsibilities such as to attend to customers or public in the Post Offices Counters under the Indian Posts and help the customers. Data entry, office management, work on various departmental projects, etc are some of the responsibilities given to the position holder.

Pay Scale:

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 2400

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) or Data Entry Operators(DEO): Rs. 9200-20200 including a minimum grade pay of Rs. 1900/month

According to reports, SSC has about 3259 vacant posts for which this recruitment drive is being conducted. Candidates qualifying in the recruitment process of the SSC CHSL 2019 and SSC CHSL Interviews will be posted as Data Entry Operators, Lower Division Clerks, Postal Assistants and Sorting Assistants under the Central Government Ministries and Departments of the Staff Selection Commission.

