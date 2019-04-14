7th pay commission: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, over 4 lakh MP government pensioners are expected to receive a hike in the dearness allowance of the government pensioners, as per the 7th pay commission. This decision has been taken from the next month, May 2019. However, the decision on the arrears between January 2018 till April 2019 will be taken into account after the on-going general elections 2019. As per the latest 7th pay commission recommendation, the pension will be double of the amount.

7th pay commission: Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister department, is expected to grant a hike in the dearness allowance, to over 4 lakh MP government pensioners, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, as per the 7th pay commission from the next month, May 2019. But the decision on the arrears between January 2018 till April 2019 will be considered post the on-going general elections 2019. The pension will be double of the received amount, as per the latest 7th pay commission recommendation.

In the light of a letter written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by Madhya Pradesh finance minister Tarun Bhanot, the decision of granting hiked DA to the state pensioners has been taken. According to the reports, the pensioners in the Congress-ruled state will now receive 7 per cent DA from January 2018 to June 2018 and 9 per cent DA from July 2018 to April 2019.

Dearness allowance?

Dearness allowance, is paid to take into consideration the impact of inflation, which increases the cost of living. The allowance is paid is to the pensioners so that they can adjust their expenditure in line with the inflation rate. An increase in dearness allowance will naturally impact the inflation cushioned on government employees. In the meantime, the Central Government employee who was demanding a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th pay commission recommendations were left disappointed with the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 schedule.

Polling for the General election began on April 11. It will be conducted in seven phases till May 19, however, the counting of votes is scheduled to begin on May 23.

