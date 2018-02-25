Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar said that the NCERT school syllabus will be halved from the 2019 session. The following announcements come to light just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a special book for school students to guide them through the pressure of exams. Prakash Javadekar said that the workload needs trimming as it is at present more than the undergraduate syllabus for arts and commerce streams. He further added that the school syllabus was more than that of BA and B.Com courses.

In what could be perceived as a major relief for the school going students, it has been reported that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) school syllabus will be cut in half from the upcoming session. In a bid to promote other activities among students apart from just making them focus on academics, Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar said that the NCERT school syllabus will be halved from the 2019 session. The following announcements come to light just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a special book for school students to guide them through the pressure of exams.

While speaking to a local daily, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said that the school students have been facing extreme pressures and the workload needs to be trimmed a bit. Speaking to state-run Rajya Sabha TV, Prakash Javadekar said that the workload needs trimming as it is at present more than the undergraduate syllabus for arts and commerce streams. He further added that the school syllabus was more than that of BA and B.Com courses. “At the stage of development of cognitive skills, students need to be given full freedom,” Javadekar said.

As per sources, the new reduced syllabus will be applicable from Class 1 to Class 12. Commenting on the matter, Prakash Javadekar said that he will be presenting a new bill in Parliament in the next part of the Budget Session 2018 where examinations and detention will be reintroduced. He further claimed, “Without examination, there are no competition and no target. There must be an element of competition for better outcomes. He further stated that the poor quality of teachers in school is the reason behind bad learning outcomes. HRD minister also said that he will be presenting a New Education Policy by the end of the month and will be unveiled after necessary approvals.

