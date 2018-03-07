Supreme Court in an interim order has said that Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory for enrolment of students in National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). The apex court also said that other all India competitive exams should follow the same. The court directed the CBSE to upload the information on its official website. The order by apex court came after Attorney General KK Venugopal reportedly informed the court that the government has not asked CBSE to make Aadhaar mandatory for NEET.

In a big relief for aspirants, Supreme Court in an interim order has said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for students to enrol in National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and other competitive exams. A 5-judge constitution headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to upload the information on their website. Along with NEET, Supreme Court said that Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory for similar other competitive exams. Now, students can show any kind of identity like voter ID, passport, driving license, bank account for fulfilling the purpose of identification.

The order by apex court came after Attorney General KK Venugopal reportedly informed the court that the government has not asked CBSE to make Aadhaar mandatory for NEET. But, students should keep in mind that this is an interim order and things may change after Supreme Court final verdict in this matter. Meanwhile, the apex court is in middle of hearing a constitutional challenge to Aadhaar it’s mandatory linking with various services including banking and mobile services. The government is defending its stand on Aadhaar mandatory linking and lawyers from petitions, in this case, are currently putting forth their arguments.

As per legal experts, the Supreme Court will extend the deadline to link mobile and bank accounts beyond March 31. In this matter, the Central government has also hinted at the extension of the Aadhaar mandatory linking deadline. Possibly, next week the Supreme Court gives the impression that it may provide interim relief and extension of March 31 deadline. Last year, the Central government has decided to link various services with Aadhaar. Along with public services, the 12-digit-number has been made mandatory for private services like opening a bank account and getting a phone number. It has also been made mandatory for getting birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates.

