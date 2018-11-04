AAI Recruitment 2018: The Airport Authority of India has invited applications for various posts through its official website. Candidates can log in to the website and check the notification for the same at - aai.aero.

AAI Recruitment 2018: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification inviting applications for various posts through its official portal. All interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the notification and go through the same before applying online. According to reports in a leading daily, there are more than 64 vacancies for junior assistants in fire services. Also, the last date for applying online has been scheduled for December 5, 2018, on the official website www.aai.aero.

The candidates who wish to apply for the posts should have passed Matriculation or Intermediate from a recognised Board or Institute. Candidates having a diploma in mechanical/automobile/fire will be given preference. Meanwhile, the candidates applying for the posts must be maximum 30 years as on September 30, 2018.

How to check the notification online?

Log into the official website of Airports Authority of India (AAI) – www.aai.aero

Search for the Recruitment link and click on the relevant notification

Now, candidates will be directed to a different PDF

Read the notification carefully and start applying

Moreover, as per reports, the AAI had released a notification regarding the recruitment of various posts for managers and junior executives in different departments. Applicants can apply for the same through the official website given above. The application fees for the posts has been reported to be of Rs 1,000.

Click on this link to check the official notification of the recruitment: https://www.aai.aero/en/what-s-new

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More