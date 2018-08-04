AAI Recruitment 2018: Airports Authority of India has invited application for recruitment of Junior Assistant through an employment notification published on its official website. Reports say that 119 vacancies are available and interested candidates can apply online before by August 31, 2018.

AAI Recruitment 2018: A notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistants (Fire Service) under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been released on the official website of AAI, www.aai.aero. According to reports, there are 119 Junior Assistant posts that are set to be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the position can check the website for the full notification regarding the opening and submit their online application in between August 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018.

Candidates who have passed Matriculation level examination with 3-year regular Diploma in Automobile/Mechanical/Fire with minimum 50% marks or 10+2 with minimum 50% marks from a recognised board can apply for the position.

The candidates should be minimum 18 years and not more than 30 years at the time of application. However, relaxation is given to some reserved categories. General/UR/OBC candidates have to pay an application fee through online mode while submitting their online application using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card. Meanwhile, SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Women category candidates are exempted from application fee payment.

Important Date:

• Online Application starts on August 1, 2018

• Last Date for submission of online application: August 31, 2018

Category wise relaxation of Age

1. OBC Candidates 03 Years

2. SC/ST Candidates 05 Years

3. Widows and Divorced Women Candidates 05 Years

Candidates will be selected for the posts through a Computer-based test, Medical test, Driving Test and Physical Endurance Test.

To go to the official website and apply online directly, click here: www.aai.aero

