AAI Recruitment 2018: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the post of Manager and Junior Executive posts on its official website. Interested candidates can check their eligibility criteria at aai.aero and apply before August 16, 2018. Follow the steps given here to apply for AAI Recruitment 2018 online.

AAI Recruitment 2018: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is all set to conduct recruitment drive for 908 Manager and Junior Executive posts soon. This announcement has been made by the AAI through its official website. A notification at aai.aero states that the online application for the AAI Recruitment 2018 will start from July 16, 2018.

Moreover, candidates interested to apply for the post should note that the last date for online application is August 16, 2018. Thr recruitment for the posts will be done through a recruitment test which will be held between September 11 and 14, 2018.

ALSO READ: NCERT CEE 2018: RIE to release CEE 2018 result @ ncert-cee.kar.nic.in today, check how to download

Candidates having a Bachelor’s degree or a postgraduate degree can apply for the posts. The maximum age limit for candidates is not more than 27 years of age as on June 30, 2018, however, it may vary according to the criteria of the posts.

To go to the official website of AAI, click here: https://www.aai.aero/

Interested candidates can check the steps to apply at Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2018:

Visit the official website of Airports Authority of India (AAI) – aai.aero Search for the link ‘AAI Recruitment 2018 for 908 Jr Executive and Manager’ on the homepage Click on the link under Careers tab Fill up the application form and upload coloured photograph and signature Complete the application process and submit the form Make the payment of application fees and download the copy of the form after submitting online

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2018: DMER releases first selection list for MBBS/BDS Courses @ dmer.org

ALSO READ: UCEED 2018 first allotment list out @ uceed.iitb.ac.in for B Design admissions to IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IITDM Jabalpur

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More