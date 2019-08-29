Airports Authority of India, AAI will recruit 331 Apprentices for the organisation. The last date to apply for the post is September 20, 2019. Candidates can check other details here.

Airport Authority of India is out for the vacancy of apprentice post. Applicants can apply for the post on the official website of Airport Authority of India aai.aero. There is a total 331 post available for the post of apprentice in airport authority. Applicants can fill the form online. The last date to apply for the form is September 20, 2019. The opening date of application has started today on August 29.

Details available for the Apprentice posts are:

There is a total of 60 posts available for the Civil graduates, 39 posts for Civil diploma holder, 37 posts for Electrical graduates, 30 posts for Electrical diploma holder, 41 posts for Electronics graduates, 31 posts for Electronics diploma holder, 19 posts available for Computer science/ Information Technology graduates, 9 posts available for CS/IT diploma holder, 4 posts available for Automobile graduates, 9 posts for Automobile diploma holder, and other 32 posts available for different vacancies.

Eligibility criteria for Apprentice posts:

The applicant should have a four-year degree in Engineering or a Three-year diploma in various streams that are mentioned above. Stipend given to the graduate apprentices is Rs 15000 and Diploma holder apprentices is Rs 12000. Candidates will be selected through the process of interview and the interview will be conducted after the students are shortlisted through the basis of merit. The applicants selected for the post will be given the posting in Northern region based on their registration location. For more details, applicants can check the official website of Airport Authority of India i.e. aai.aero.

