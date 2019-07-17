Airline Allied Services Limited (AIASL) has notified for the 52 posts of Supervisor and Senior Supervisor. The eligible candidates can apply for the post through a prescribed format on or before Agust 9, 2019

AASL Recruitment 2019: Airline Allied Services Limited (AIASL) has invited applications for the 52 posts of Supervisor and Senior Supervisor. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before August 9, 2019.

Important Date

Last date of application – August 9, 2019

Airline Allied Services Vacancy Details:

Senior Supervisor

Personel – 04

MMD – 14

Marketing – 04

Airport Operation – 06

Transport – 06

Operations/ Operations Training – 09

Admin – 01

Front Desk – 01

Supervisor

Catering – 03

Educational Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Senior Supervisor –

Candidates should have graduated from a recognized University or its equivalent

For consideration for the Finance Department, the qualification is Graduate in Commerce from a recognized university

Minimum 01-year experience in Aviation in the concerned department for which the candidates have applied.

Supervisor

Candidates should have 10+2 from a recognized board with 01-year diploma in Hotel Management/01-year Diploma, Beverage Service/ Diploma in Bakery and Confectionery/ Craftsmanship course in Food Production and Patisserie/ Catering

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit (As on August 1, 2019)

Senior Supervisor – Maximum 40 years

Supervisor – Maximum 35 years

Relaxation in upper age limit according to rules

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can log in on the official website www.airindia.in, download the application form and after filling the same sent it by post/ Speed Post/ Courier to the address – Alliance Air, Personel Department, Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal-1, IGI Airport, New Delhi – 110037. The last date of receipt of application is August 9, 2019

Airline Allied Services Limited is a public sector undertaking of the Government of India and is a subsidiary of Air India. Established in 1983, AASL provides air transport services under the name ‘Alliance Air’. AASL is headquartered in New Delhi.

