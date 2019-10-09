AAU Recruitment 2019: Anand Agricultural University, Gujarat has issued notification for the recruitment of Research Associate, Project Assistant, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 17.

Candidates are informed that these posts are on a full-time basis. Hence, candidates will not be allowed to work with other organizations. Candidates need to undergo an interview round for the selection. No TA, DA will be paid to candidates appearing for interviews.

Selected candidates can be fired due to administrative reasons at any time by the issue of one month’s notice. Before applying for the posts candidates are advised to know the terms and conditions of these posts. Don’t do any mistake while filling the form as no request to change in filled information will be entertained.

AAU Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Office Assistant/Skill Personnel: 02

Project Assistant: 05

Research Associate: 07

Senior Research Fellow (SRF): 09

Support Staff/Unskilled personnel: 05

AAU Recruitment 2019: Qualifications

Office Assistant/Skill Personnel

Graduate degree with 02 years of experience along with the knowledge of Computers & Accounts fields.

Project Assistant

Graduate Degree in Agriculture and Allied Sciences or Computer Science /Computer Engineering /Information Technology/Computer Application from any reputed Institutes.

Research Associate

Ph.D. in Agriculture Economics/Agriculture Extension Education/Agricultural Business Management OR MBA in Agriculture Business/ Agriculture Marketing OR Master in Food Processing Technology/Dairy Technology with minimum 60% marks.

Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Post Graduate Degree in Agricultural-Business/Agriculture Marketing/ Food Processing Technology/Dairy Technology/ Agriculture Extension Education OR Post Graduate degree in Economics with NET qualified with 02 years of experience.

Support Staff/Unskilled personnel

10th Passed with 02 years of working experience.

AAU Recruitment 2019: Salary details

Office Assistant/Skill Personnel: Rs 20,000

Project Assistant: Rs 25,000

Research Associate: Rs 49,000 to Rs 54,000 + HRA per month

Senior Research Fellow (SRF): Rs 31,000 to Rs 35,000 + HRA per month

Support Staff/Unskilled personnel: Rs 15,000

