The Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank Ltd has released the recruitment notification to fill a total of 100 posts of Clerk on the official website latest by February 20. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official website. After qualifying the online examination, the candidates will be called for an interview.

Educational qualification:

1. A candidate should be a graduate degree holder from a recognized university.

2. The candidate should be proficient in English language and computer (as per assessment at the time of interview).

Note: The applicants with Marathi proficiency will be more preferred



Age limit:

The candidate should fall under the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on February 1, 2019.

Note: There is an age relaxation on upper age limit for the candidates.

Steps to apply for the post

Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank abhyudayabank.co.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘Career’ tab, click on the application link

Step 3: Fill in the application form.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Application fees:

SC/ ST/ NT category candidates: Rs 600

General/ OBC category candidates: Rs 1,200.

About online test:

1. The online test will be of objective in nature.

2. The duration will be two hours

3. There will be five sections- Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge.

4. All the five sections will have 40 questions carrying one mark each.

5. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Important dates to remember:

Online registration of application starts- February 14, 2019

Online registration of application closes- February 20, 2019

Tentative date of downloading call letters- February 27, 2019 onwards

Tentative date of online test- March 10, 2019

