ABVP Leads In JNUSU Elections 2024-25, Dominates Central Panel And Councillor Seats

ABVP maintains a strong lead in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25, securing key positions in the central panel and councillor races. Full results expected soon.

As the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) election vote count continues on April 27, 2025, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has held its lead across all four central panel posts. With 2,475 votes counted by 1 PM, ABVP candidates are ahead for the posts of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

Strong Voter Turnout

Polling for the JNUSU elections concluded on April 25, with a voter turnout of approximately 70%. Out of 7,906 eligible students, about 5,500 cast their votes, according to the JNU Election Committee.

Central Panel Results So Far

In the presidential race, Shikha Swaraj from ABVP is leading with 756 votes, followed by Nitish Kumar from the AISA-DSF alliance with 579 votes. For the post of Vice-President, ABVP’s Nittu Gautam is in the lead with 710 votes.

For General Secretary, Kunal Rai from ABVP has gained 832 votes, while Vaibhav Meena leads for Joint Secretary with 823 votes.

ABVP Dominates Councillor Seats

In the councillor elections, ABVP has secured 23 out of 42 seats across various schools and special centers, showcasing its strong presence in JNU’s academic landscape. Notable wins include:

Two out of five seats in the School of International Studies.

Two out of five seats in the School of Social Sciences.

One seat each in the School of Biotechnology, Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, and Special Centre for Nano Science.

Two out of three seats in the School of Computer and System Sciences.

Additionally, ABVP swept the School of Engineering, securing all four seats, and won three seats in the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. Other victories include the Amalgamated Centre, School of Environmental Sciences, School of Physical Sciences, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship.

A Highly Competitive Race

This year’s election saw a four-way contest. AISA (All India Students’ Association) allied with DSF (Democratic Students’ Front) after parting ways with its traditional ally SFI (Students’ Federation of India). ABVP and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance also fielded full panels, making the race extremely competitive.

Election Timeline and Incident

Originally scheduled for April 18, the elections were postponed due to an incident of violence and vandalism on campus. After legal proceedings and administrative intervention, polling was rescheduled for April 25. The vote counting process began on April 27, with final results for the central panel expected later in the evening.