ACTREC Recruitment 2019: Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of a nurse, scientist and a few other posts.

Important dates for ACTREC Recruitment 2019:

Last date of submitting the application: September 20, 2019.

Vacancy details for the ACTREC Recruitment 2019:

Scientist Officer C: 01 vacancy

Medical Physicist E: 05 vacancies

Medical Physicist D: 05 vacancies

Scientist Officer D: 02 vacancies

Scientist Officer D (Nuclear Medicine): 04 vacancies

Scientist Officer C (Nuclear Medicine): 02 vacancies

Medical Physicist C: 05 vacancies

Scientist Officer C (Clinical Research): 02 vacancies

Nurse: 139 vacancies

Assistant Administrative Officer: 02 vacancies

Scientific Assistant B: 23 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for ACTREC Recruitment 2019:

Scientist Officer C: The candidates must have MD/Ph. D in Applied Biology/ Biotechnology/ Life Science and 3 yrs experience.

Medical Physicist E: The candidates must have M. Sc and min 10 yrs experience.

Medical Physicist D: The candidates must have M. Sc with Diploma in Radiological Physics and min 5 yrs experience.

Scientist Officer D: The candidates must have Ph. D and 1 yrs experience.

Scientist Officer D (Nuclear Medicine): The candidates must have M. Sc and 7 yrs experience.

Scientist Officer C (Nuclear Medicine): The candidates must have M. Sc and 1 yrs M. Sc with DMRIT/ PGDFIT OR M. Sc Nuclear Medicine and 1 yrs experience.

Medical Physicist C: The candidates must have M. Sc.

Scientist Officer C(Clinical Research): The candidates must have M. Sc/ BAMS/ BHMS and min 5 yrs experience.

Nurse: The candidates must have Diploma in GNM and 2 yrs experience OR B. Sc Nursing and 2 yrs experience.

Assistant Administrative Officer: The candidates must have Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/Human Resources Management and 3 yrs experience.

Scientific Assistant B: The candidates must have Graduated in relevant trade and 1-2 yrs experience.

