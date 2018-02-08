Delhi University has issued a notification related to the admission of foreign students in Under-Graduation, Post-Graduation, M.Phil and Ph. D. Programmes. The enrolment will start from February 15,2018. Aspirants can get the admission without entrance exam. The university offers more than 250 programmes at various levels and foreign students can contact University officials through their website fsr@du.ac.in and fsr_du@yahoo.com and phone number 011-2766 6756 released by University.

Delhi University to start admission for foreign students in Under-Graduation, Post-Graduation, M.Phil and Ph. D. programmes from Februray 15, 2018. The varsity announced on Thursday. “The University of Delhi is committed to providing world class education to all Indian as well as foreign students. In this pursuit, the University of Delhi will invite the applications from foreign nationals from February 15 for Ph.D., M.Phil. Post graduate and undergraduate programmes for academic session 2018-19,” DU said in a notice.

‘The University provides a myriad of opportunities for its students by making available world class infrastructure and research facilities. There is zero tolerance towards sexual harassment and any form of discrimination. The University upholds the value of pluralism and is sensitive to diversity of cultures, ethnicity, language, religions, nationalities, gender and physical and psychological states of all students,’ reads the official notification.

The University of Delhi (DU) is a collegiate public central university, located in New Delhi, India. It was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly. As a collegiate university, its main functions are divided between the academic departments of the university and affiliated colleges.