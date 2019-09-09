Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) Recruitment 2019: Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) has invited applications for 10 Research Associate (RA), Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Candidates will be shortlisted through the walk-in-interview t be held on November 5 and 6.

The online registration for the posts will start on September 30, 2019 (at 10 am) and will close on October 20, 2019 (5 pm). So the interested candidates are advised to submit the online registration form before the last date.

Vacancy details for Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) Recruitment 2019:

Research Associate (RA): 1 Posts

Junior Research Fellow (JRF): 9 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts:

Educational Qualification

Research Associate (RA): The candidate should have Ph.D. in Material Science/ Mechanical Engineering along with the expertise related to design analysis, testing of additive manufacturing components and advanced composite materials related to the aerospace application to achieve light structures.

OR

The candidate should have M.E./M.Tech. in the first division in Mechanical, Materials, Additive Manufacturing fields with at least 3-year experience after M.E./M.Tech. in research and design using advanced composite materials for aircraft structures.

Junior Research Fellow (JRF): The candidate should have B.E./B.Tech. in first division with good GATE scores.

OR

The candidate should have M.E./M.Tech. in the first division in both Graduation and Post Graduation.

How to apply for the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) Recruitment 2019?

The interested candidates will have to register online to appear in the walk-in-interview to be held on November 5 and 6, 2019 for the posts of Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

