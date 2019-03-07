AFACT Examination 2019: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result of the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) 2019 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to download the result from the official website. The examination was conducted on February 16 and 17, 2019 across all the several centres in the country.

The result of the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) 2019 has been declared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. The interested and eligible candidate can download the result from the official website. The examination was conducted on February 16 and 17, 2019 across all the several centres in the country. However, the examination which was scheduled to be conducted in Jammy and Kashmir region was postponed due to curfew in the area. The interested candidates are requested to log-in to their individual accounts to know their scorecard. But the cut-off of the examination will be released after the Jammu region examination, as per the official notification.

The AFSB examination date and venue will be available shortly on the official website.

AFCAT result 2109: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘AFCAT 01/2019’ under the ‘candidate login’ section, on the homepage

Step 3: Then you will be redirected to a log-in page

Step 4: Use the registration number to log-in

Step 5: Result will be displayed

The interested candidates who qualified the examination will have to appear for the physical and medical test.

The selected candidates will be recruited for the group A gazetted officer in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

