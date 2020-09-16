AFCAT 02/20 Admit Card 2020, afcat.cdac.in: Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 admit cards have been uploaded by the IAF on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. Know how to download the admit cards and other details.

AFCAT 02/20 Admit Card 2020, afcat.cdac.in: The Admit Card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 has been uploaded by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its official website, afcat.cdac.in/afcat and can be downloaded by candidates.

The AFCAT 2 Exam will be held by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 3, 4 and 5 October in several exam centres. Candidates will be able to download the AFCAT 2 Exam 2020 Admit Card by logging in as a candidate on the website. Candidates should confirm the details given and look for any discrepancies in the Admit Card.

Follow the given steps to get your AFCAT 2 Exam 2020 Admit Card:

Go to IAF’s web portal, afcat.cdac.in. Select the Candidate’s Login option. Open ‘AFCAT 02/2020-Cycle’. Log in after typing in your Email ID and password. Your AFCAT 2 2020 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download and print it for future need.

Candidates need to keep a print-out of their Admit Card to the exam centre assigned to them. They should arrive at the exam centre according to the date and time given in their Admit Card. It is also required to carry an identity proof such as driving license, Aadhaar Card, voter ID etc.

CDAC oversees the conduct of AFCAT 2, an exam for gaining entry into the Indian Air Force as a commissioned flying officer and other ground based positions as well. Around 10 lakh candidates appear for the exam, of these, only around 10,000 manage to pass the exam. After clearing the exam, candidates will need to go through the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview and then a medical test.

