AFCAT 1 Result 2025 Out: Check And Download Your Marks Now

Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv

AFCAT 1 Result 2025


The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the AFCAT 1 Result 2025 for Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 22 and 23, 2025, can check their results on the official website, afcat.cdac.in, once the site is functional.

According to media reports, the result has already been published on the official website. However, some candidates have reported that the website is temporarily down. Aspirants are advised to wait until the issue is resolved to check their results.

Here Are The Steps to Download AFCAT 1 Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their AFCAT 1 Result 2025:

  1. Visit the official AFCAT portal – afcat.cdac.in
  2. Click on the result link available in the ‘Latest News’ section.
  3. Enter your registered email ID and password.
  4. After logging in, your AFCAT 1 Result 2025 will be displayed.
  5. Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks set by the IAF will proceed to the next stage of the selection process. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) for further assessment, including interviews, psychological tests, and medical examinations.

AFCAT is one of the most sought-after exams for aspirants aiming to join the Indian Air Force. Those who clear all selection stages successfully will be commissioned as officers in the IAF. For the latest updates, candidates should regularly check the official AFCAT website.

Filed under

AFCAT 1 Result 2025 IAF AFCAT Result

