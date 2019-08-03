AFCAT Admit Card 2019: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed the release date of the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). As per the recent notification, IAF will declare the hall ticket on Friday 2 August 2019.

AFCAT Admit Card 2019: The Indian Air Force (IAF), will release the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) on Monday (5 August) at 1 pm. Earlier IAF was supposed to declare the hall ticket on Friday 2 August 2019.

All those candidates those who had applied for the common admission test will be able to download their hall tickets from the IAF’s official portal – afcat.cdac.in. As per the official notification, “Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2019 will be available for download through Candidate Login from 5 August 2019 (1:00 pm) onward.”

Candidates must note that once the admit card id released, they must download the hall ticket print it in color and paste a self-attested photograph, same as uploaded in the application form. No candidates would be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Along with the admit card, identity proof such as college ID, passport, driving license, aadhaar card, PAN card, voters ID card must be carried during the examination.

Steps to download AFCAT admit card 2019:

Step 1: Login the official website of AFCAT, afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘AFCAT admit card 2019’

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials like email ID and password

Step 6: Your AFCAT admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download your hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future use

The AFCAT 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on August 24 and August 25, 2019. In the AFCAT admit card, details such as reporting time and center for the exam will be mentioned

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App