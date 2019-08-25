AFCAT 2019: The Indian Air Force or IAF is conducting the AFCAT 2019 exam today. The examination conducting authority had earlier announced that the AFCAT exam will be held on August 24, and August 25, 2019. Check more details inside.

AFCAT 2019 Exam 2019: The Indian Air Force or IAF is conducting the AFCAT 2019 examination for candidates who wish to serve in the IAF. The authority had released the examination dates of AFCAT 2019 on its official website. According to the reports, the examination for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty for both technical and non-technical is conducted at various examination centres on August 24th and 25th, 2019. The exam dates were announced through the website – afcat.cdac.in.

How to check the AFCAT 2019 Exam 2019 result when released?

Candidates need to log into the official website of IAF – afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on the notification that says, “AFCAT 2019 Results download”

On clicking, a new window will be displayed

Now, enter the registration number and click on the submit button

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

The AFCAT 2019 Admit Cards were released through the official website of the authority for candidates who filled the application form this year. Candidates must note that today is the last date of AFCAT examination and the results will be announced through the official website of the authority soon. Candidates can follow the steps to check and download the results of AFCAT 2019 given above for their convenience.

