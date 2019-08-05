AFCAT Admit Card 2019: Air Force Common Admission Test hall tickets have been released on afcat.cdac.in. Check the steps to download the AFCAT Hall Tickets 2019 given in this article below.

AFCAT Admit Card 2019: The examination conducting authority of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2019 has released the AFCAT hall tickets or AFCAT Admit Card 2019 on the official website today, August 5, 2019, on the official website – afcat.cdac.in. All the candidates who are appearing in the upcoming examination can download their respective admit cards from the official website of AFCAT 2019.

According to the notice released by the examination conducting authority, the Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2019 is available for download through Candidate Login from 05 August 2019 (1:00 PM) onward.

How to check and download the AFCAT Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website – afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says, CANDIDATE LOGIN”

Under the tab click on the option “AFCAT 02/2019 – CYCLE”

On clicking, you will be directed to a new window

Now, sign in with your e-mail id and password and enter the captcha code

Now, click on the log in button

You will be directed to your user page

Now, click on the AFCAT 2019 Admit Card link

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a coloured print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the AFCAT 2019 Admit Card: AFCAT Hall Tickets Download

