AFMS Recruitment 2019. The notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer) has been notified by Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Eligible and Interested candidates can visit the official website of Armed Forces Medical Services and can apply for the same.

AFMS Recruitment 2019: Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has invited notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer) on the official website of AFMS, amcsscentry.gov.in

A total of 150 vacancies has been notified, out of which, 135 vacancies for SSC Officer are for male candidates and 15 vacancies are for female candidates.

Eligible and Interested candidates can visit the official website of Armed Forces Medical Services and can apply for the same. The recruitment application process for AFMS SSC 2019 had begun from June 22, 2019, and the candidates can apply before 21 July 2019. The selection of the candidate would be based on the interview and physical test.

AFMS Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for the application for Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer)

Here are the steps which the candidates need to follow for applying to the post of medical officer:

Step 1: Candidates first check in to the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘new registration’ link in the left-hand panel

Step 3: Fill the registration details carefully and click on submit

Step 4: The next step is to verify your details to obtain the registration number

Step 5: To log-in, the id the generated registration number will be used

Step 6: The candidate will then be asked to fill up the details and upload necessary documents

Step 7: After that, the candidate should make the final payment.

AFMS Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess the degree of MBBS/ PG Diploma/ Post Graduation from any recognized university, and the age limit should not exceed 45 years.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App