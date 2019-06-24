AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: The Armed forces medical services (AFMS) invites the applications for those who have qualified the MBBS exam in first or second attempt for the post of a medical officer on the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in till July 21, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 150 vacancies including 15 for female candidates are to be filled. On the basis of the interview, the candidates will be selected. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.
AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility Education
The applicant should have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. The postgraduate degree or diploma holders from a recognised by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE can also apply. The upper age limit for the job is 45 years and the age will be calculated as on December 31, 2019.
AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: How to apply
- Step 1: Go to the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on ‘new registration’ in the left-hand panel, on the homepage
- Step 3: Fill the details, then click on tab submit
- Step 4: Verify all the details to get the registration number
- Step 5: A log-in page will appear. Fill the registration number
- Step 6: Fill the application form, upload the documents
- Step 7: Duly make the payment
AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Documents needed
- Passport sized photo
- Copy of class 10 certificate
- Aadhar card
- Internship completion certificate
- Permanent medical registration certificate
- MBBS/ PG degree certificate
- MBBS final part I and II attempt certificates
- NCC certificate, if any passport, if foreign graduate
- Attestation Form in triplicate duly filled in and attested by Competent Authority
AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Application fee
Pay the application fee of Rs 200.
AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Salary
Selected candidates will get a minimum pay of Rs 97,000 per month, as per the official notification.