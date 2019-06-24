AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of a medical officer on the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in till July 21, 2019, by the Armed forces medical services (AFMS). This is applicable for those who have qualified the MBBS exam in the first or second attempt. A total of 150 vacancies including 15 for female candidates are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility Education

The applicant should have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. The postgraduate degree or diploma holders from a recognised by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE can also apply. The upper age limit for the job is 45 years and the age will be calculated as on December 31, 2019.

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘new registration’ in the left-hand panel, on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the details, then click on tab submit

Step 4: Verify all the details to get the registration number

Step 5: A log-in page will appear. Fill the registration number

Step 6: Fill the application form, upload the documents

Step 7: Duly make the payment

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Documents needed

Passport sized photo

Copy of class 10 certificate

Aadhar card

Internship completion certificate

Permanent medical registration certificate

MBBS/ PG degree certificate

MBBS final part I and II attempt certificates

NCC certificate, if any passport, if foreign graduate

Attestation Form in triplicate duly filled in and attested by Competent Authority

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Application fee

Pay the application fee of Rs 200.

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a minimum pay of Rs 97,000 per month, as per the official notification.

