A total of 150 vacancies have been advertised for the post of Medical Officer by AFMS and the candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview. The interview is scheduled to be held on July 30 at Army Hospital in Delhi Cantt.

AFMS SSC Recruitment 2019: The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has opened applications for the post of medical officer. All the male and female candidates having cleared MBBS exam in first or second attempt are eligible for the post. The online application process is available at the official website @ amcsscentry.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is July 21, 2019.

The upper age limit for the job has been set as 45 years. The minimum eligibility educational criteria is that the applicant must have permanent registration from Medical Council of India (MCI) or any State Medical Council. Candidates with a Post-Graduate (PG) degree or Diploma affiliated from MCI or State Medical Council are also eligible to apply.

Here are the steps to be followed for applying to the post of medical officer:

Step 1: Candidates first check in to the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘new registration’ link in the left-hand panel on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the registration details and click on submit

Step 4: The next step is to verify your details to obtain the registration number

Step 5: The generated registration number will be used to log-in

Step 6: The candidate will then be asked to fill-up and upload necessary documents

Step 7: The final step is then the payment step

Documents required at the time of registration include, Passport sized photograph, Aadhar Card, Class 10th certificate, Internship certificate, Permanent medical registration certificate, MBBS/PG degree certificate and attestation form duly attested by a recognized authority. The application fee for filling up the form is Rs. 200 and as per the official notification they will be paid a salary of Rs. 97,000/month.

