AFRI Recruitment Notification 2018: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Lower Division Clerk, Forest Guard and Others by the Arid Forest Research Institute (AFRI). According to reports, the last date for submission of application forms has been scheduled for October 23, 2018. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can visit the official website of AFRI and apply through the prescribed format before the scheduled last date.

Meanwhile, those candidates who wish to apply for the post of LDC should note that they must have passed the Intermediate or Class 12 standard from a recognised Board. They must also have Typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi Typing on a manual Type Writer. Candidates who wish to apply for Forester need to have a 12th or equivalent pass certificate from a recognized Board. Those who want to apply for Forest Guard/Multi-Tasking Staff must have passed Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Board under the state or central government.

Important Dates

Application submission last date: October 23 2018

Vacancy Details of AFRI Recruitment 2018:

Lower Division Clerk – 2

Forester – 1

Forest Guard – 2

Multi-Tasking Staff – 2

Age Limit:

Candidates who are in between the age group of 18 and 27 years (age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms) are eligible to submit their applications.

About AFRI:

The Arid Forest Research Institute is a research institute which is located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The institute is responsible for conducting scientific researches in forestry to provide technical support in the hot and dry regions of Rajasthan and Gujarat to increase Vegetative reproduction and conserve biodiversity.

