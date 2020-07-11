NEET, IITs will asses the effect of CBSE's decision of dropping some topics from its syllabus. CBSE has reduced its syllabus by 30% by eliminating some topics from all three, math, physics, and, chemistry.

Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) are going to examine the impact that the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE’s decision of dropping several topics from its syllabus creates on IITs papers. IITs that are conducting JEE advanced have decided to put the reduced syllabus across the paper setters. CBSE recently reduced its syllabus by dropping some topics from both Math and Science. JEE Main and NEET scheduled to be held in the month of September shall remain unaffected of this change.

The topics removed by CBSE include laws of motion, optics, electronic devices, and, communication systems in Physics. Topics dropped by the board in Mathematics are binomial theorem, 3D geometry, differentiability, and, continuity theorem. Also, the topics removed from Chemistry are P block elements and Polymers.

NTA officials informed that the changed syllabus has been put before the committee. Also, experts observed that most of the questions asked in these competitive exams are from CBSE syllabus. NTA officials also said that the students start preparing for these exams quite early and hence a change in the syllabus cannot be ignored.

Experts are perplexed as they can’t overlook this change since this change is brought in by CBSE. Some other boards may continue with the past syllabus but since CBSE won’t, it has already created a lot of confusion among candidates. NTA director, Vineet Joshi will raise concerns before JAB. JAB is the authority responsible to look into such matters.

