Following the massive crackdown on cheating and the education mafia that encourages the use of unfair means during the exams; over 10 lakh students appearing for the ongoing UP Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 have left the exams midway. Reports suggested that this is the highest number of student dropout recorded since 2016 in UP Board’s history. Out of total 66 lakh students, who were registered for appearing at the UP board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12, at least 5 lakh students left the examinations in first two days while others tailed them, just two days later making it the highest drop out of around 10 lakh students in just 4 days from UP Board exams.

According to reports, the 15% drop out comes in with almost a month to end for the exams. Following the strict invigilation and steps, the number is set to increase in the coming times. Class 10 exams will end on February 22 and Class 12 on March 12. Officials in the Secondary Education Department stated that it is because of the tight screening and anti-copying measures implemented by the current government that has forced the students to leave the exams midway. Reports suggest that students have aborted exams like Hindi and Home Science. Talking to media, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma said that the government was committed to ensuring merit in the education system and at no cost will copying be allowed. Commenting on the dropouts, an education department official said that the drop out rate in Mathematics and English is high.

Earlier, in 2016 over 6.4 lakh students skipped the exams. The following drop outcomes after the Uttar Pradesh ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had vowed to abolish all unfair practices from exams. Talking to TOI, UPSEB secretary Neena Srivastava said that reasons behind such a high dropout rate could be steps taken by the BJP government to crack down on education mafia that is known to facilitate mass copying. The following drop outs mainly consist of students who have failed in previous years and were promised ‘sure pass’ by several education mafias.