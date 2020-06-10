Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday announced that examination of class 10 in the Union Territory stand cancelled and all the students will be promoted to the next class. Addressing a press conference CM Narayanasamy, said, “Class-10 examinations stands cancelled in Puducherry. The students are promoted based on their academic performance and attendance.”

In a tweet, CM Narayanasamy said that unheld examination for one paper of Class-11 stand cancelled.

“For Class-11, there are 14,553 students totally in #Puducherry & #Karaikal. Their unheld examination for one paper stands cancelled & follows same procedure of Class-10. Reopening of Schools and colleges will be decided after the announcement of Central Government’s guidelines,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also announced that all the Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. He said it would not be possible to conduct Class 10 examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state. Rao said that all the Class 10 students would be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks.

According to Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), There are 5,34,903 students of class 10 in the state. There are six subjects and 11 papers. Of this, three examinations pertaining to two subjects have already been conducted. At that time, the examinations were postponed due to the High Court’s orders.

