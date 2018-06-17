The results of 1.5 lakh students for the last academic session are yet to be declared by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University. The university has recently released the results of 70 courses out of 86. Reports say that due to reported unfair means against some colleges, their results have been put on hold.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University has not yet declared the results for 1.5 lakh students registered under the varsity’s courses. The University has recently revealed that out of the total 86 courses, results for 70 courses have been declared by them till Friday, June 15.

According to reports, the university was supposed to release the results for all the courses by June 15, however, it has got delayed. Now the deadline for declaration of the results has been extended to 15 days. According to reports in a leading daily, University, public relation officer GS Sharma said, “University had completed evaluation on time. Results of some of the courses are incomplete as the self-financed colleges have not sent the practical exam marks.

Results of more than four lakh students have been declared. As per the directive of the state government, we will ensure 100% result declaration by June 30.” More than 5.8 lakh students were eligible to appear for the university examinations. The results for major courses stated to be declared by the varsity from the second week of June while results for the rest of the courses are still awaited by the students this year.

The university has released all the results on its official website and for all the further results, students need to check the official website to download their results as soon as it is declared by the University. Talking about the situation, registrar KN Singh said, that results of some of the colleges have been put on hold after use of unfair means during the examination was reported against them. Some have been withheld due to non-submission of examination fee and for failing to send practical exam marks. The results of 112 colleges have been put on hold.

