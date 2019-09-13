AGRICET 2019 results out: The Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRUA) has announced the results for the AGRICET 2019 examinations. Candidates can check their result by visiting angrau.ac.in.

AGRICET 2019 results out: know how to check @ angrua.ac.in

AGRICET 2019 results out: The results for the AGRICET 2019 have been announced by the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRUA). As per the latest reports, the final selection result has been published for admission to programs and courses related to organic farming, agriculture, and seed technology. All the candidates who have appeared for the AGRICET 2019 examination which was conducted on July 21, 2019, can check their results by visiting the official website of the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRUA), angrau.nic.in.

As per the available details, the AGRICET 2019 examination result has been published on the official website Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRUA) in the form a PDF list. The PDF list consists of the name and other details of the candidates who have cleared the examination.

Steps to check the AGRICET 2019 result online:

Steps 1: Visit the official website of the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRUA), angrua.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the direct link for Agricet result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the link for the particular domain for which you have applied for the admissions.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Use search and find feature to locate your roll number and name.

Step 6: Check your result or the selection status.

Step 7: Download the PDF list.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

About Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU):

The Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) is basically a public agricultural university and it was founded on June 12, 1964. The university is situated in village Lam, Guntur city.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App