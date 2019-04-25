AHSEC 12th Result 2019: The AHSEC will announce the Class 12th results by the end of May 2019. The AHSEC had conducted Class 12 results in February-March, 2019. Last year, the AHSEC had declared the results on May 31.

AHSEC 12th Result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Class 12th results in the last week of May. The AHSEC will declare the results of HS 2nd year or 12th on the official website at ahsec.nic.in. The AHSEC has advised the students to keep an eye on the official website for the information related to upcoming results. The exams were conducted in February-March this year.

The AHSEC had released the Class 12 results on May 31, 2019. These include the results of Arts, Commerce and Science streams. A total of 249673 students had appeared in the examination among these 192304 students were declared pass.

Steps to check AHSEC 12th Result 2019

• Students need to visit the official website of the board

• Click on the link reading Result

• Click on the link reading Higher Secondary Examinations 2019 result

• Enter the required credentials

• Hit the submit option

• The result will be displayed on the screen

• Download and take a print out for the future correspondence

Re-evaluation process for AHSEC 12th Result 2019

If students have doubts and are not satisfied with the APSEC Class 12 results, they can apply for the re-evaluation. After applying for the same, their papers can be re-checked.

The AHSEC will release the application process for re-evaluation, a few days after the announcement of results. The students need to pay re-evaluation fee for each subject.

About AHSEC

The AHSEC came into being in June 1984 to regulate the Higher Secondary Education in the state. The council prescribes the curriculum for Higher Secondary education in Assam. The board also conducts an examination of the students. The AHSEC is headed by the full-time chairman who is also the chief executive of the board.

