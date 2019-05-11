Assam AHSEC class 10, 12 results 2019: The class 10 result will be announced on May 15 while class 12 is expected on May 22 on the official website at about 9 am.

Assam AHSEC class 10, 12 results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA), Assam will declare the results for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (AHSEC) or the class 10 examination on May 15, 2019. SEBA chairman Ramesh Chand Jain confirming the date said the class 10 result will be released on May 15, 2019, and will be uploaded on the official website results.sebaonline.org at about 9 am.

The students who appeared for the examination are required to go to the official website the day results are announced. The result will be official on results.sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam AHSEC class 10, 12 results 2019: When and Where:

Class 10 result: May 15, 2019, at 9 am Class 12 result: May 22, 2019, at 9 am (tentatively)

Assam AHSEC class 10, 12 results 2019: Other than the official website, the result will also be available on these websites:

www.examresults.net www.examresults.net/assam www.indiaresults.com exametc.com iresults.net yesresult.com www.result.shiksha www.assam.shiksha www.assamonline.in assamjobalerts.com assamresult.in

Assam AHSEC class 10, 12 results 2019: How to download via SMS:

– BSNL users can SMS to 57766 using the format:

SEBA19 <space> <roll number>

For example: If a candidate’s roll number is B19-025 and Number is 0123 then type SEBA19 0250123 and send it to 57766.

Once the result is announced, those students intending to evaluate their Answer Scripts re-checked or photocopy of answer scripts, will have to apply through SEBA’s online portal sebaonline.org and click the link that reads re-checking or photocopy with re-checking of answer scripts. Online Portal will be activated for the same from May 17 to May 31, 2019.

SEBA has also introduced a mobile application for students through which they can receive their HSLC and High Madrassa examination. Students can check their results through the other available apps on the Google Play Store.

To get the results via the app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. The Assam Board, this year took strict measures to prevent cheating in the exams. The board had made special arrangements to curb malpractices at the respective centers. It had installed CCTV cameras across all the centers to monitor the examination process.

