AHSEC Assam 12th Results 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC is all set to release the Assam Class 12th Arts Result 2019, Assam 12th Science Result 2019 and Assam 12th Commerce Result 2019 for students who have appeared for the examinations this year for 2018-19 sessions tomorrow, May 25, 2019. The results will be published on the official websites of the Council – ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam Education Council had conducted the HS or Class 12th Examination for all the streams from February 14, 2019 till March 2, 2019. This year, above 2 lakh candidates have written in the Class 12th AHSEC examinations during the month of March. Secondary Board of Education Assam or SEBA had recently declared the Assam HSLC Class 10 examination results. Meanwhile, the Class 12 examinations result would be released soon and candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official sites mentioned above.

How to check the Arts Science and Commerce Results of AHSEC Class 12th Exam 2019?

Visit the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC

On the homepage, click on the result link

The candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, select the stream relevant to you

Now, enter the roll number in the provided space

The results will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the link to the official website of the Result page: http://ahsec.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App